WEST GLACIER – Planning a trip to Glacier National Park over the 4th of July weekend? There’s some good news for tourists planning to explore the whole park.

The historic Going-to-the-Sun Road officially opened up to traffic on Wednesday morning, meaning that visitors can now drive the whole length of the road, including access at Logan Pass.

Park work crews have finished snow removal, assessed current snow conditions, cleaned up rocks and other road debris, finished guardrail installation and have prepared Logan Pass facilities for visitor use.

The services at Logan Pass include restroom facilities and potable water. The Logan Pass Visitor Center is also now open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 4.

Story continues below



Vehicles and vehicle combinations longer than 21 feet, and wider than 9 feet, are prohibited along the Going-to-the-Sun Road between Avalanche Campground and Rising Sun. Vehicles over 10 feet in height may have difficulty driving west from Logan Pass due to rock overhangs.

Now that the road has fully opened to vehicle traffic, the spring hiker-biker shuttle has stopped operating. Bicyclists are reminded that bicycle safety restrictions on the Going-to-the-Sun-Road are in effect through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Bicycles are prohibited between Apgar Campground, and Sprague Creek Campground and eastbound (uphill) between Logan Creek and Logan Pass from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information on bicycle restrictions can be found here.

The park’s free summer shuttle system will begin operating on July 1, and will run through Labor Day between the Apgar and St. Mary visitor centers, including a hiker express shuttle departing from both visitor centers at 7 a.m.

Visitors will still find snow at Logan Pass and should be prepared for cold temperatures, wind and icy conditions. Standing or walking on snow along the road is strongly discouraged.

Visitors will need to drive with added caution between Haystack Creek and the Rim Rock on the west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road where concrete barriers are temporarily serving as the guard rail.

The trails near Logan Pass will be covered in snow, and visitors should exercise caution when hiking. The Highline Trail from Logan Pass is still closed due to snow conditions. The status of the park’s trails can be found here.

Rehabilitation work on the Going-to-the-Sun Road will continue this year with activity on the west side of the park from the West Glacier Entrance Station to Avalanche.

Beginning Sept. 5, traffic along the Going-to-the-Sun Road will be detoured through the Apgar Village area to facilitate roadway construction.

Click here to view the latest road status report from Glacier National Park.