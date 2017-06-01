GREAT FALLS – Carmen Thane Gopher, alleged to have caused several crashes in Great Falls prior to a stand- off with authorities in April, pleaded not guilty to several charges on Thursday.
Prosecutors alleged that Gopher was involved in a case of vandalism at an apartment on Central Avenue.
After leaving the scene, police said Gopher’s vehicle hit several other vehicles, then he ran a red light, and caused a fight on the Central Avenue bridge.
He then ditched his vehicle and ran inside a house on Smelter Avenue NW, where he was found hiding in the attic after an hours-long stand-off with police.
The trial for Gopher has been scheduled to begin on Oct. 2.
The charges against Gopher include:
- Count I: Criminal Endangerment Felony
- Count II: Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief
- Count III: Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct
- Count IV: No Insurance a Misdemeanor
- Count V: Careless Driving
- Count VI: Failure to obey a red stop traffic signal
- Count VII: duty to give information and render aid
- Count VIII: Failure to stop at an accident scene involving another person or minor bodily injury
- Count IX: Driving other than the right hand roadway or divided highway