Carmen Thane Gopher, alleged to have caused several crashes in Great Falls prior to a stand- off with authorities in April, pleaded not guilty to several charges on Thursday.

Prosecutors alleged that Gopher was involved in a case of vandalism at an apartment on Central Avenue.

After leaving the scene, police said Gopher’s vehicle hit several other vehicles, then he ran a red light, and caused a fight on the Central Avenue bridge.

He then ditched his vehicle and ran inside a house on Smelter Avenue NW, where he was found hiding in the attic after an hours-long stand-off with police.

The trial for Gopher has been scheduled to begin on Oct. 2.

The charges against Gopher include: