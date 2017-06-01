Carmen Thane Gopher in court on June 1

GREAT FALLS – Carmen Thane Gopher, alleged to have caused several crashes in Great Falls prior to a stand- off with authorities in April, pleaded not guilty to several charges on Thursday.

Prosecutors alleged that Gopher was involved in a case of vandalism at an apartment on Central Avenue.

After leaving the scene, police said Gopher’s vehicle hit several other vehicles, then he ran a red light, and caused a fight on the Central Avenue bridge.

He then ditched his vehicle and ran inside a house on Smelter Avenue NW, where he was found hiding in the attic after an hours-long stand-off with police.

The trial for Gopher has been scheduled to begin on Oct. 2.

The charges against Gopher include:

  • Count I: Criminal Endangerment Felony
  • Count II: Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief
  • Count III: Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct
  • Count IV: No Insurance a Misdemeanor
  • Count V: Careless Driving
  • Count VI: Failure to obey a red stop traffic signal
  • Count VII: duty to give information and render aid
  • Count VIII: Failure to stop at an accident scene involving another person or minor bodily injury
  • Count IX: Driving other than the right hand roadway or divided highway

