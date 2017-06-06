MONTANA – Montana Governor Steve Bullock announced Tuesday that Montana preschool programs now have access to $3 million to expand the quality early childhood education for four-year-olds.

The governor’s office said Bullock worked with the 2017 Legislature to get the investment.

The money will be used to create a pilot preschool grant program called “STARS” as part of House Bill 639, which passed with bipartisan support.

“Focusing on our youngest Montanans gives all families and their children the building blocks they need to succeed, prosper, and contribute to the state’s economy,” said Governor Bullock. “This funding will expand access to preschool options that are affordable to families in both small and large communities who want to make sure their kids enter kindergarten ready to learn.”

Some families in Montana are unable to take advantage of early childhood education opportunities because of high cost and limited accessibility, according to the governor’s office.

The new funding will improve access to preschool programs.

The average cost of childcare for a four-year-old in Montana is $7,900 or roughly 13 percent of the average family’s income. But, officials say ages 0 – 5 are most critical ages for building a foundation to prevent problems in the future.

Research also shows that children with high-quality early learning opportunities are more likely to read at grade level, graduate from high school and earn more money.

According to the release, every $1 spent on high-quality preschool programs creates $7 in future savings to the communities and states that invest in them.

According to the state website the goal of STARS is to, “increase access to high-quality preschool and demonstrate the effectiveness of preschool in multiple settings including public schools, private preschool providers and public-private partnerships.”

The program is available to both four and five-year-olds.

Multiple preschool programs including private and public ones are eligible for grants up to $150,000 to participate in the STARS program.

Applications for funding are due by July 10. For more information and applications click here.