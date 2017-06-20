HELENA – On Tuesday night, residents are coming out to support a community theater.

Grandstreet Theatre will have their premiere fundraising event Tuesday night at the Gateway Center in partnership with Sullivan Financial Group.

“Tuesday in June” promises a casually elegant affair with auctions and special musical guests.

The highlight of the evening is a special performance of Grandstreet’s one-man studio show “Buyer & Cellar.

Karen Zackheim, who sits on the Grandstreet board of directors, said that most importantly the event ensures that the arts stay alive in the Helena community.

“Community theater and the arts are just so integral to Helena and I think to the wellbeing of everyone,” Zackheim said.

Tickets for the event are still available and can be purchased at the door.

Doors open at 5:30, the performance starts at 7:30 p.m.