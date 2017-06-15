The Great Falls Pre-Release Center is searching for an inmate who failed to return from work.

Jason Douglas Hardaway, 45, did not return to the Pre-Release Center early Tuesday. Douglas was currently serving time for a burglary conviction out of Silver Bow County.

Hardaway is described as caucasion, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both of his legs, arms and chest.

According to Conweb he has multiple aliases, including Rego Mascia and Drake Vasquez.

He has previous convictions in Lake and Yellowstone County.

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Hardaway please contact local law enforcement agency.