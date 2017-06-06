A Great Falls woman died over the weekend after drowning in the Little Salmon River near Riggins, Idaho.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported that Lindsay A. Rice, 31, and another person fell out of a boat on Saturday.

The two were pulled from the water and CPR was attempted on Rice.

Rice was taken to the Riggins High School football field to be flown to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead before transport.

Authorities said the other party did not need medical assistance.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that Rice’s life vest came off in the water and may not have been properly secured.

“Everyone needs to remember to use the proper equipment and take great care while recreating on our rivers, the water conditions remain hazardous,” Idaho County Patrol Lieutenant and Dive Instructor Doug Ulmer said.