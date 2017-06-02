pair of young grizzly bears were spotted on Thursday south of the Missouri River and downstream from Great Falls.

The sighting reinforced the importance of making rural Montana residences bear safe.

The young bears were seen near the mouth of Box Elder Creek, which enters the Missouri between Ryan and Morony dams.

FWP said they are probably the same pair seen last week north of the Missouri along the Teton River and near the community of Floweree.

Story continues below



In recent years, bears have traveled the river corridors including the Sun, Marias, Dearborn and Teton east from the Rocky Mountain Front looking for natural foods.

But the animals can also be attracted to unprotected opportunistic foods, like grain, livestock feed, beehives, livestock, garbage and pet food.

FWP said those who live and recreate on those river should pick up food attractants and protect livestock.

Other tips include taking down bird feeders, securing garbage inside a closed garage or a secure shed, feeding pets inside, cleaning up chicken and livestock feed, and in general removing all odorous substances that can draw bears.

FWP propsed an alternative such as in lieu of putting out hummingbird feeders, hang baskets of flowers.

In Montana, it is illegal to intentionally feed ungulates, mountain lions and bears. This includes putting out grain, deer blocks, mineral blocks, sunflower seeds, garbage, meat scraps, bread, doughnuts and other food.

An electric fence when installed and maintained is a good way to add protection from bears.

FWP offers tips on being “bear aware” on its website

Some of which includes: