A Michigan man is sentenced to prison after being convicted of three felonies.

Timothy Craig Haithcox was sentenced to 40 years in the State Prison Wednesday, with 25 years suspended.

Haithcox was arrested in April of 2016 after an alleged drunken attack against a female at her East Helena home, choking her to unconsciousness several times, slamming her head into a wall, kicking her until she lost control of her bladder and threatening to kill her multiple times.

When she tried to drive to the hospital, Haithcox at first didn’t let her leave the home and then tried to convince her to tell hospital staff that she’d been in a bar fight.

In March of this year, Haithcox was convicted by a jury of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping and Witness Tampering.

During a two hour sentencing hearing Wednesday, Prosecutors told Judge Mike Menahan that Haithcox should be given a 40 year prison sentence, citing an extensive prior criminal record dating back to 1983, including Armed Robbery, Home Invasion and Larceny.

Haithcox’s defense lawyers strongly contested the recommended maximum, with attorney Brett Flowers grilling Probation and Parole Officer Lloyd Dopp extensively about his pre-sentence investigation for most of the hearing.

Flowers tried to down-play his client’s past criminal history, saying his three prior felonies were spread out over a period of years.

Flowers also characterized Haithcox’s relationship with his victim as not violent prior to “the incident”.

Flowers told the court the attack was “a one day thing.”

Officer Dopp called Haithcox a serious, repeat, and violent offender.

Helena Police Officer Dan O’Malley told the court the victim in this case is afraid Haithcox will kill her if he is released from prison.

Officer O’Malley also said Haithcox is a risk to other women in the community.

Attorney Flowers called the victim’s fear “subjective”, since there is no evidence that Haithcox actually issued any such threat.

Flowers reviewed a number of recent Aggravated Assault sentences for the court, saying defendants convicted of much more violent crimes have been given lighter sentences.

Flowers said asking for the maximum sentence in this case was going to the point of being absurd.

The victim’s sister read a statement to the court, saying the 2016 attack was heinous and something she will never forget.

“He wanted me dead,” said the victim. “He wanted to kill me.”

“I have lost my dignity, lost my self-respect.”

The victim asked the court to give Haithcox the maximum sentence.

“I will have a life sentence. Timothy should have a life sentence as well.”

Judge Mike Menahan handed down the following sentence:

Aggravated Kidnapping, 10 years to the Montana State Prison, all suspended.

Aggravated Assault, 20 years to the Montana State Prison, 5 years suspended.

Witness Tampering, 10 years to the Montana State Prison, all suspended.

Haithcox must also pay $25,000.00 restitution.

If released, he must register as a violent offender.