HELENA – Teens are learning about mental health this week at Shodair Children’s Hospital.

“Head’s Up Camp” offers the students tools learn about mental health affecting themselves and peers and how to respond to a crisis.

The group will also study suicide prevention, stress relief, substance abuse and self-care.

Students participating will be trained in Youth Mental Health First Aid where they will learn how to assist peers in distress.

Lewistown Sophomore Jocie Zapata said that she has a personal reason for attending the camp.

“I have a friend that tried to kill herself twice this past year,” said Zapata, “I really feel that by taking this camp I can be more aware and see that warning signs if it happens again and just be able to help her more.”

Zapata went on to say that Montana teens need to be aware that there is always another option besides suicide.

The Camp is being put on by Shodair Children’s Hospital, East Valley Public Schools, and the South Central MT Area Health Education Center and the Montana Hospital Association.

If you are in crisis and want help, call the Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 24/7, at

1-800-273-TALK

(1-800-273-8255)

Or text “MT” to 741 741