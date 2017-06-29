Happy Thursday!

What a beautiful, cool, cloudy, showery day. It will be a while until Montana has another spring-like day like Thursday. A heat wave will develop for Independence Day and most of next week.

Pictured below are images from a Montana wildland firefighter of the Brian Head Fire in Utah, which has burned nearly 60,000 acres and is only 15% contained. This is the largest fire burning in the country. Fire season is imminent here in Montana, with an oncoming heat wave, dry conditions, and the 4th of July holiday.

Friday will be a gorgeous summer day to finish up June. Skies will be mostly sunny, and highs will warm into the 70s and low 80s. Wind will be generally light out of the south and southwest. Saturday will be another nice summer day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s, 60s in the mountains. A few isolated thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon and evening. Sunday, a few isolated storms will again pop randomly around the state. Highs will be warmer, in the 80s and low 90s. Monday, the heat really starts to build as highs will warm into the 80s and mid 90s. Mountains will climb into the 60s and 70s. Southwest winds will increase, and the fire danger will be rising. Independence Day, July 4th, will be hot, dry, sunny and breezy. Highs will mainly be in the 90s. Wednesday, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible, and highs will remain in the 90s. Late in the week into next weekend, temperatures could warm further into the upper 90s and even low 100s! This will be a prolonged hot and dry stretch.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist