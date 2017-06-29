(HELENA) Authorities in Helena have a message for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday: Celebrate safely, and don’t set off fireworks in the city.

City ordinances prohibit lighting fireworks anywhere within Helena city limits, including the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Helena police officers will be on the streets looking for anyone not following the rules.

“Helena Police Department is zero-tolerance on all fireworks violations,” said Lt. Jayson Zander. “If our guys come across folks shooting off fireworks, unfortunately they’re going to be looking at a citation.”

People in Helena are allowed to have fireworks in their possession – but only if they’re 18 or older, only up to $50 in value, and only through July 5.

The Helena Fire Department warns anyone who is using fireworks to take precautions, especially around children.

“The tip of a sparkler is 1,200 degrees – most people don’t realize that,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Lou Antonick.

Antonick says HFD is watching out for both injuries and fires over the holiday. The National Fire Protection Association reports almost 12,000 people in the U.S. were injured in fireworks-related incidents during 2015. Fireworks also start around 18,000 fires in an average year.

Authorities say it’s always important to be safe with fireworks, but conditions this year could be especially dangerous.

“Next week is going to be in the 90s, things are drying out, the humidity will start coming down, the winds will pick up,” Antonick said. “People need to be really careful.”