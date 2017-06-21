HELENA – The Elmore Sports Group, owner of the Helena Brewers, announced today that the Helena Brewers will relocate to Colorado Springs, Colorado for the 2019 season.

The move is part of a realignment of several Elmore-owned clubs, which will see the Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox move to San Antonio, Texas, the Double-A San Antonio Missions move into a new ballpark in Amarillo, Texas, and the Helena Brewers relocate to Colorado Springs, where they will remain a member of the Pioneer Baseball League.

“My years in Helena have been some of my fondest in professional baseball. From the day we moved the club to Helena in 2002, I have enjoyed the people and community and I am sad to move the team at the end of the 2018 season,” said Helena Brewers owner, DG Elmore. “I am glad there will be two more seasons in Helena and I will cherish them.”

Elmore purchased the Helena franchise from Canadian entrepreneur, Bill Yuill, in 1999 when it was operating in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada as the Medicine Hat Blue Jays. Following the 2002 season, Elmore relocated the franchise to Helena, Montana, where it has remained since.

“Despite the news, we still have two more seasons in Helena and it will be business as usual. We will continue to give our fans and sponsors a great value and experience,” said Helena Brewers President and General Manager, Paul Fetz. “We look forward to continuing to create lasting memories for our fans and the city of Helena and hopefully bring home another Pioneer League championship.”

