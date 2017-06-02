(HELENA) Helena community members gathered on the Walking Mall Friday evening to honor victims of gun violence.

The participants wore orange clothing, as part of a nationwide campaign for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The event was organized by the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a national group that advocates for tighter gun regulations.

Colleen Grass, the chapter’s leader, read a prayer calling for an end to violence. Participants then tied orange ribbons to a fence in honor of people killed or wounded by guns.

“If we all work together in this country, we can put an end to gun violence,” Grass said. “I know it’s a difficult task, but we’re going to keep on fighting.”

Moms Demand Action will hold another event at Women’s Park, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. That event will focus on the safe storage of guns and on suicide prevention.