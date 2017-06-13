(HELENA) The Helena school board got an update Tuesday night on the preparations to build three new elementary schools. Trustees also approved about $900,000 to purchase land around two of those school sites.

It all comes just over a month after voters overwhelmingly approved a $63 million bond issue. The bond will pay for new Central, Bryant and Jim Darcy Schools, along with security and technology improvements at the district’s other elementary and middle schools. Four separate architecture firms are handling those projects.

Each architect made a presentation to the board Tuesday, laying out the work they’ve done so far and the steps that will come next. The firms shared some major goals: making sure the work meets students’ needs and trying to get it finished by summer 2019.

Over the last 40 days, administrators and architects have met with teachers, students, parents and neighbors to find out what they want the new buildings to include. They also took a trip to Spokane, to look at some of that district’s newly built schools.

Story continues below



Craig Crawford, the new principal at Bryant, said the Spokane schools included features they wanted to emulate – but also some they wanted to avoid.

“We are going to pick this thing apart as we go through it to make sure we’ve made the decisions about kids – making sure the space is right – and that we’re using it as best we can, in a smart way not only with the dollars to build it, but with ongoing dollars to maintain it,” said Crawford.

The presentations also touched on some of the specific challenges at each school site.

Bryant has the smallest campus of any district school, at around two acres. District leaders hope to purchase three houses adjacent to the school and build the new school partially on that newly acquired land. That would allow students to remain in the current building during construction.

Trustees approved buying two of the lots Tuesday. Superintendent Jack Copps said he is hopeful that the district will reach an agreement with the owner of the third lot soon.

At Jim Darcy, administrators are concerned about the heavy traffic on Lincoln Road. The new school will be built behind the current building, further from the road. The board also agreed Tuesday to buy four lots adjoining that campus. That extra land will provide more room for parking and give bus drivers an alternate way to reach Montana Avenue, without using Lincoln.

The construction schedule for the new Central School is still uncertain because of a lawsuit over the demolition of the current building. Helena developer Alan Nicholson and his wife Nancy sued, claiming the city of Helena didn’t follow proper procedures when it granted a demolition permit for the historic school.

The Nicholsons have asked for a preliminary injunction preventing the district from tearing Central down. Copps told the board if that request is successful, the new school building will be significantly delayed.

Each of the architects designing a new school told trustees they plan to have initial designs ready by the end of summer. Construction could start as soon as March or April 2018.

The timeline is not as clear for the safety and technology upgrades. Architects say each school will require a completely different approach. Some of the projects could be completed while school is in session, while the larger ones would need to be done during the summer. However, the architects still hope to have all of the work finished around the start of the 2019 school year.

The district is also stepping up its efforts to keep the public informed about the projects. Leaders will release updates on a new website and Facebook page. Eventually, the website will include dates for all public meetings and even webcams showing construction on the new schools.