HELENA – On Saturday, Downtown Helena will be flooded with runners and spectators for the 44th annual Governor’s Cup.

From Marysville to the Walking Wall runners of all ages will participate in various races.

There are six race categories: marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, kids marathon/fun run and a marathon relay.

Mother of three, Helena public school teacher, and qualifier for the Olympic trials a few years back, Heather Lieberg, said she won’t let past injuries stop her.

Story continues below



Lieberg holds the records for the marathon, half-marathon and the 10k. This year she hopes to beat the 5k record.

“The shorter the distance gets the scarier it is for me, I’m a long distance runner, I don’t have the 5k but I’m…we’ll see what happens, I don’t like to jinx myself,”said Lieberg.

Lieberg said running is a great way to keep fit. She encouraged anyone who starts but hits a hurdle to never give up.

“Definitely the first step is always the hardest, getting out and getting going but once you’ve done it, it becomes part you and I will change your life,” said Lieberg.

Below is the schedule of events for the Governor’s Cup

Friday June 9

10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. − Packet pickup and late registration at Centennial Park next the to Helena YMCA

6:30 p.m. − Kid’s Marathon and Fun Run at Centennial Park

Saturday June 10 (No race day registration)

4 to 4:30 a.m. – Marathon/half marathon packet pickup for non-residents ONLY at 301 S. Park Ave. near the buses.

4:15 to 4:45 a.m. – Marathon/half marathon bus loading at 301 S. Park Ave Buses will leave promptly at 4:45 a.m.

6 to 8:30 a.m. − 10K/5K packet pickup for non-residents ONLY at Chamber of Commerce, 225 Cruse Avenue

6 a.m. − Marathon start (must take bus to start) in Marysville

6 a.m. − Half Marathon start (Must take bus to start) Birdseye Road

7 a.m. − 10K start Chamber of Commerce

9 a.m. − 5K Chamber of Commerce

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. – Race Day Celebration

Finish Line is at Anchor and Pioneer Park by the Lewis and Clark Library

10 a.m. − Awards Ceremony