(HELENA) Dozens of kids and adults hit the water Monday, for Opening Day at Helena’s Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool.

“People have been calling our phone line for the last couple of weeks getting ready to go for swimming here,” said Todd Wheeler, the city’s recreation and aquatics program manager. “I think people are definitely excited for a great summer.”

Susan Tynan and her granddaughter Maya came all the way from Boulder. Tynan said her family usually comes to the park ten times a summer, because it offers some features her local pool doesn’t have – including the large waterslide, Maya’s favorite attraction.

Last Chance Splash relies on around 30 seasonal employees. They’ve been working for several weeks to get the park ready for its two-month summer season.

But there’s still some work that needs to be done. Crews discovered a broken part in the boiler that heats the park’s large lap pool. That means the water temperature is hovering around 66 degrees, instead of the usual 82.

“We’re allowing people to swim in the lap pool,” Wheeler said. “They just need to understand that the water is not particularly warm right now.”

Wheeler said it’s taken time for the replacement part to arrive. It will take several days to warm up the pool once it’s installed. He hopes to have the temperature back to normal by the end of the week.

But the cold water wasn’t enough to keep some people out of the pool Monday. Marta Peters has been swimming there for about 25 years. She spent 45 minutes doing laps in the pool.

“I probably should have had ice skates on today, but I wait all winter for this beautiful pool and this outdoor experience, so I did it anyway!” said Peters.

Programs like swimming lessons and water exercise are also getting underway. Last Chance Splash will be open seven days a week, from now until August 19.

“Things are finally heating up here in Helena, starting to feel like summer,” said Wheeler. “We’re ready for everybody to come down and have a great time.”