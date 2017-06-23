TETON COUNTY – Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis has confirmed that the hiker reported missing in the Bob Marshall Wilderness has been found alive.

Grimmis said it sounds like Eric Hellmuth is in fairly good condition. An ambulance has been dispatched.

The 21-year-old Pennsylvania man was reported missing on Monday.

A backcountry outfitter reported that Hellmuth walked away from camp in the Sun River drainage at about 2 p.m. Monday.

He was participating in an outing with Wilderness Outfitters of Missoula; he is a student in guide training, according to the Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten.

This is a developing story we will update you as we get more information.