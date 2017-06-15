East Helena’s annual fireworks display needs a spark to keep its long-standing tradition running. The show, which has been a community fixture for veterans and their families for more than seven decades, might go dark this year because of financial constraints. And one local businesswoman is on a mission to keep the tradition alive.

The fireworks are an event Shellie Mitchell, owner of Shellie’s Country Cafe, grew up with. “I don’t think I’ve missed a single show. As a child, I remember the magic and excitement,” she says. “And today, I love that I get to share that same experience with my grandchildren.”

As a small business owner, Mitchell hopes that she can rally all the East Helena and Helena businesses, organizations, and families together to keep the show going.

“Nobody should have to travel to Butte, Missoula, or Bozeman to get to see a good fireworks show,” she says. “With your help, we can make the Capital City known for having a great Independence Day show together. We can take this community highlight and make it even greater this year, and every year following.”

This isn’t the first time the community fixture is in jeopardy. Since its inception in 1957, the VFW Post 10010 has been funding the fireworks annually. But, because of rising costs, the VFW dropped their support in 2010.

Since then, resident Karl Meagher began raising funding from the community and businesses and continued the show through his non-profit organization, Prickly Pear Fireworks. Together with friend Richard McDonald, Meagher was able to continue the fireworks show every year for 7 years. They were able to raise nearly $20,000 annually to meet the rising costs.

Unfortunately, as the cost of fireworks has continued to climb and the funding fell short every year. Not being able to afford to close the gap in the declining amounts of money, Meagher announced this year that he can’t support the show anymore.

That’s when Mitchell jumped in.

“They have been spending about $20,000 for the last several years, but this year we want to go above and beyond,” she says. “Being the Capital City, we feel like we should have the biggest and best show in the state.”

So far she has raised about $10,000. But, she needs the community to rally behind her to raise more money to meet the costs.

To help Mitchell keep this important, family event lighting up the skies of East Helena, make your donations at: www.easthelenafireworks.com.