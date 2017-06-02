HELENA – It’s graduation time and high school seniors are getting ready to take walk the stage.

Helena and Capital high schools prepped on Friday for the big day.

On Saturday 270 seniors from Capital and 337 from Helena High will graduate.

Both ceremonies will be on the lawn at Carroll College stadium. Capital’s will start at 10 a.m. and Helena High’s will start at 2 p.m.

“Helena’s seniors get the bigger picture and honestly as adults we can learn a lot from their actions. I am really proud of this group, really proud of this class and looking forward to following them to see where their lives take them in the future, “said Steve Thennis, Principal Helena High School.

Thennis said he talked about the impact this senior class has had on the community and he is proud.

Brett Zanto, Principal Capital High School also talked about the outgoing class. “They’ve just left their mark on our high school and they have gone through a lot of changes over the last four years and we are really proud of them.”

Zanto said it’s exciting every year to see young adults graduate and venture out into the world.

Following the event is the annual Senior All Night Party, a rite of passage for each outgoing grad.

Participating parents throw the party that takes place at the Helena Civic Center.

The Senior All night Party is for all graduating seniors in the Helena area. There will be a DJ, poker games, prizes and food all night long.

The party was set up as a way to honor the grads, while also giving seniors a safe place to go for graduation night.

The event is organized by parents and is still looking for volunteers.

It’s, “Incredibly hard but it’s also incredibly rewarding to see how much they’ve grown and see them go out into the world to start something new, um its very emotional but it’s very cool,” said Robyn VanHemlerck, Parent of Capital High School Senior.

Capital Senior Brock Blecher said he’s excited about Saturday’s party.

“Just hanging out with all my friends just doing everything one last time with everybody before we all go different ways, “said Blecher said.

Doors open for the party at 7 p.m. tickets are $65 per senior.