BOZEMAN – The search continues for a missing hiker near Earthquake Lake in the Beaver Creek area.

Gallatin County Sheriff Deputy Mike Gavagan said the 42-year-old man has been missing since late Sunday afternoon. The man is reportedly an experienced hiker from North Dakota.

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue has been on the scene since 10 p.m. Sunday with two helicopter services using night vision to scope the ground.

There were also 24 ground personnel and two dog teams that are continuing the search.

Ground personnel is getting the help they need, but the trek up where the hiker was last heard from is very difficult to access because rescuers have to cross Beaver Creek which is running very swift.

Gavagan said they will continue the search until they find hiker. He added that it it also difficult because it’s grizzly bear country.

MTN’s Kenneth Webb