When you’re thinking about buying a new home or remodeling your current home, selecting the right contractor is a key step in creating the home of your dreams. You should feel comfortable asking a potential home builder and sub-contractors every question that you think is important. And, a professional builder or sales representative will want to make you a happy and satisfied customer.

How to find a reputable, local contractor

Using a local contractor is going to benefit you and your family. Start your search by contacting your local home builders’ association to obtain a list of builders who constructs homes in your area. In Helena, the Home Builders website is HelenaBIA.com. Ask your friends or relatives for recommendations. You can also request a list of previous customer from potential builders.

Financing your new home

Homeownership is an important part of the American way of life. Today there are many opportunities in the housing market – including low mortgage rates and new homes that are built to fit your lifestyle – to find a home that is right for you.

Today’s low interest rates are helping home buyers find affordable housing options. But, it’s important to keep in mind that interest rates are sensitive to market forces and can change quickly. Even a slight rate increase can push monthly payments to the point that a buyer might miss out on their first choice for a new home.

While lenders are looking more closely at borrowers today than in recent years, there are options for purchasing your home without a 20 percent down payment. For example, the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) offers loans to first-time home buyers with down payments as low as 3.5 percent.

However, these loans require mortgage insurance. It is a great first step to visit your lender/banker and get pre-qualified. Then, the shopping can begin when you know what’s in your wallet.

Other considerations when deciding to become a homeowner

With energy costs near the top of consumer concerns, it’s good to know that new homes can be more energy efficient than ever. Innovative materials and construction techniques mean that today’s new homes are built to be much more energy efficient than homes constructed a generation ago. Not only can they be more affordable to operate, new homes also are significantly more resource efficient and environmentally friendly.

Homeownership also provides important tax benefits to owners. Unique tax benefits that apply only to housing help lower the cost of homeownership. Both mortgage interest and property taxes are deductible. Moreover, for married couples, profits of up to $500,000 on the sale of a principal residence ($250,000 for single taxpayers) are excluded from tax on capital gains.

For most Americans, homeownership is a primary source of net worth and an important step in accumulating personal financial assets over the long term. For most families, home equity represents the largest share of net worth.

Although there are many positive financial aspects to homeownership, a home cannot be valued in monetary terms alone. Not only can homeownership be a stepping stone to greater financial well-being, it provides a permanent place to call home and great personal satisfaction.

Homeownership is truly a cornerstone of the American way of life. If you’re ready to become a Helena homeowner, start your journey by consulting the Helena Building Industry Association for contractor recommendations and other resources.

Helena Building Industry Association

406-449-3358

www.Helenabia.com

3180 Dredge Drive, Ste B

Helena, MT 59602