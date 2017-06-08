(HELENA) Community members came together Thursday to celebrate Helena’s historic Reeder’s Alley.

Hundreds of people attended the Reeder’s Alley Block Party. The event included live music and a variety of local food and drink vendors. The Pioneer Cabin, Helena’s oldest documented dwelling, was open for tours.

Visit Helena Montana, the group promoting tourism in the area, organized the block party each of the last three years. Programs coordinator Anna Strange said the idea came about after the group renovated its offices in Reeder’s Alley and opened a visitor’s center inside.

“We wanted to remind everyone in Helena and outside of Helena that all of these great pieces of history were right off downtown and were available for residents as well as visitors,” said Strange.

Strange said Visit Helena Montana is looking forward to holding another block party next year.