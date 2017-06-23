HELENA – Four juveniles were apprehended by Helena Police Thursday after allegedly breaking into Helena Middle School grounds and vandalizing property.

Police were dispatched to the area around 10:30 P.M.

They found four minors at the scene. Two of those children were just 6 and 8 years old. That’s the age of typical first and third graders.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Jack Copps said the group had plans to light a building on fire.

Story continues below



“When they were asked what they were doing, their comment back to the police was, ‘we intend to burn this building down,’” Copps said.

Helena Police cited the 12-year-old and 14-year-old for burglary and obstructing a peace officer.

Copps also said they found graffiti on the concession stand near the track.

Thursday night’s incident comes after teachers reported seeing juveniles outside the school a day earlier.

A broken window was later found at the school.

Lieutenant Cory Bailey with Helena Police said incidents like these are why it’s important to keep an eye on your kids.

“It is summer time, and we want people out and enjoying the weather,” Bailey said. “Just a reminder to parents, make sure you know where your children are and who they’re with and what they’re doing.”

The 6-year-old and 8-year-old have been referred to juvenile probation for a follow up.

There is no word yet on the amount of damages to the school’s property

KTVH’s John Riley contributed to this report.