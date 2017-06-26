Hobby Lobby officially opened for business in Great Falls on Monday.

The store, located in Holiday Village Mall, held a “soft opening” over the weekend ahead of Monday’s grand opening.

The new store is about 48,000 square feet, and offers arts and crafts supplies and services.

PetSmart opened two weeks ago right next door.

The two new stores are in the space formerly occupied by Sears, which closed in December 2014.

Hobby Lobby is expected to employ between 40 and 50 people.

This is Hobby Lobby’s fourth store in Montana; there are also locations in Billings, Helena and Kalispell.

Hobby Lobby is headquartered in Oklahoma City, and operates more than 700 stores in 47 states, according to its website, which also states that Hobby Lobby is the largest privately-owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world.