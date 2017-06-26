Happy Monday,

If you’ve been wanting that real, scorching summer heat, well you got it today. Helena was the only town (thus far) to report tieing a record high, but many towns were within striking distance. Highs were well into the 90s for many locations. A few thunderstorms have developed, but those storms are fading away as they move toward drought stricken areas in northeast Montana. Scattered thunderstorms will continue tonight into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a cooler day, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Thunderstorms will be scattered for most of southern and eastern Montana. Wednesday will be gorgeous, with comfy temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. A few isolated mountain thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Thursday, another cold front will drop south out of Canada with showers, thunderstorms, and cooler air like last week. Highs will only be in the 60s and 70s, but 40s and 50s in the higher mountains. Showers and storms do not look too terribly heavy, but will move throughout the state. Friday will be another very nice day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to around 80. This weekend is the Independence Day holiday, and it looks very nice. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s, with just a few isolated storms on Saturday and then again Monday. A cold front could trigger more storms for the 4th.

Have a great day!

Stay cool!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist