HELENA – Emergency crews responded to fire that broke out Thursday evening in the Helena Valley.

The fire was first reported at 6:33 p.m.

West Valley Fire 1 and 2, East Valley Fire Rescue, Lewis and Clark Volunteer Fire, Montana Highway Patrol and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of Karmen Road.

Fire officials said they are investigating the cause of the fire, but believe it may have been caused by a propane tank on the porch.

West Valley Fire Captain Paul Neubel said crews were able to contain the flames within minutes, but were fighting against the wind which could have made the situation worse.

“It could have actually pushed the fire inside coming from the exterior, but luckily they made a good stop on it when they first got here,” explained Neubel.

Witnesses on scene said, “We saw smoke, it was just everywhere, to tally black.”

The homeowner was able to evacuate safely with her two dogs, but whereabouts of a cat are unknown at this time.

Captain Neubel added, that with warmer weather and summer time approaching, more people will be barbecuing outside, but to remember, “If you are grilling, take your grill out from under your eve and put it on the outside of of our porch.”

Neighbors lined the streets, watching and trying to help in any way they could. Corben and Tristan, two young witnesses of the blaze, acted fast to offer support to the homeowner.

“I felt so bad so we just asked like are you okay, do you need anything; food, an apple, water, dog food and she said yea,” they said. “We just wanted to help, we just couldn’t stand there and watch what happened.”

No other homes in the area were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

The extent of the damage is also unknown, however fire officials confirmed that the interior had significant smoke, water and heat damage.

The home owners will not be allowed to return at this time.