HELENA – The Lewis and Clark Forest Service said a small fire started by lightning that broke out last week is now contained.

Forest officials confirmed that the Hunters Gulch Fire was 100 percent contained as of Sunday night.

Some firefighters will remain on-site to monitor and make sure there are no hot spots.

The fire burned about 40 acres in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness area.

The Hunters Gulch Trail #255 is re-opened, but forest official caution recreationists to be careful while in the area. With stormy and windy conditions coming through the area, trees in the burned area are weaker and unpredictable