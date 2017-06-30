BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Secretary of State office said Friday it’s reviewing a request for key points of voter data from President Donald Trump’s commission investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent a letter to all the states and the District of Columbia on Wednesday giving them two weeks to provide voter names, addresses, birthdates, recent voting history, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and any information about felony convictions and military status — if that state allows that information to be public.

Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton. But he has alleged, without evidence, that 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally. Some Democratic officials already refused to comply, saying the request invades privacy and is based on false claims of fraud.

State Election Director Betsie Kimbrough said the office will fulfill the request if Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, a Republican, determines it complies with state public records law. The secretary of state is Idaho’s chief election officer and oversees compliance during primary and general elections. Denney has previously defended the integrity of Idaho’s voting system, arguing that the likelihood of voter fraud is very low to nonexistent.

Story continues below



In Idaho, the state’s voter registration system is public, including voters’ names, addresses and voting history. However, information about driver’s license numbers, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and date of births are not released even though that data is collected on registration forms.

Kimbrough said the commission’s request will be treated like any other records request from the public, adding that Idaho’s voter roll is routinely provided to political campaigns, the press and other groups that ask for it.

Mark Warbis, a spokesman for Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, said Friday that the Republican governor pans on discussing the request with Denney before making a determination.

In addition to the voter information, the letter asks state officials for suggestions on improving election integrity and to share any evidence of fraud and election-related crimes in their states.

The data will help the commission “fully analyze vulnerabilities and issues related to voter registration and voting,” vice chairman and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach wrote.

Idaho has a history of being protective of its citizen data. In 2008, state lawmakers banned complying with national proof-of-identity requirements because of concerns of handing over residency information. Idaho has since become compliant with the federal law.

AP writer: Kimberlee Kruesi