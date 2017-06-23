GREAT FALLS – An investigation continues into a small oil spill in the Missouri River near West Bank Park in Great Falls.

The oil spill was first reported on June 6 spill during the City Commission meeting.

Calumet officials said they alerted the proper organizations right away but they did not feel the small spill warranted a press release due to the small quantity of oil involved.

City of Great Falls Emergency Manger Dave Nordel said it is the Calumet’s responsibility to notify the public in this kind of situation.

Story continues below



“The responsible party is the one that puts out the press releases that identifies what the issue was, the quantities, the hazards, and those type of things. If something happens that is an admitted safety issue for the public that is when we engage,” Nordel said.

The spill happened near the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Around a cup and a half of diesel fuel made its way into the Missouri River through the storm drain.

Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Steve Hester says in a situation like this the first priority is taking care of people who may be in harm’s way.

Examples: “When we evacuate people out of the area. We can also do a thing called shelter in place. That is all emergency response stuff, that is what we take care of. One thing that should be emphasized here is that is all we do,” Hester said.

The clean up is done but they are still trying to identify the source of the spill.