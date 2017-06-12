WASHINGTON (NBC) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions agreed to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. He will be asked about meetings with the Russians and if the president tried to influence the investigation.

President Donald Trump dropped in on a wedding at his Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey this weekend…a different mood than his tone on twitter

President Trump calling the democrats “obstructionists” to his agenda and attacking former FBI Director James Comey as a leaker, even calling his actions, “cowardly.” “You may be the first President in history to go down because you can’t stop inappropriately talking about an investigation that, if you just were quiet, would clear you,” said Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Senate Judiciary Committee.

“He projects a different issue every day. Doing policy by tweets is really a shakeup for us, because there’s Senate Intelligence & Judiciary Committees no justification presented,” said Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

Story continues below



Members of his party now seeming to show a bit of support in the Russia-Flynn investigation. “If this is trying to interfere in a process of any investigation, it doesn’t seem like it was, number one, very effective, and number two, came up more than once in a conversation.” Senator James Lankford (R-OK), Senate Intelligence Committee.

The Senate Intelligence Committee will get its chance Tuesday to hear from Attorney General Jeff Sessions under oath.

In a letter to the committee, he agreed to answer questions about his contacts with the Russians as well as his take on if the president tried to end the Russia probe. “He says he was involved in the firing of Comey, and the President said Comey was fired because of Russia. How does that fit into with recusal?” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer/ (D) New York

We should know soon if sessions’ testimony will be public or in a closed session

There are growing calls for the tapes of the president’s conversations with former FBI Director James Comey to be released. The president says he will let us know if he has the tapes soon.

Edward Lawrence, NBC News.