KRTV Communications, LLC is seeking a highly skilled commercial producer to join the award-winning team at our KXLH/KTVH offices in Helena, Mont.

We are looking for a proven talent with commercial production experience.

The successful candidate must demonstrate the ability to take projects from concept to completion in a timely manner and have a proven track record of producing commercials that garner measureable results for advertisers.

The successful candidate must be a self-starter, have excellent organizational and communication skills, able to work at a fast pace and meet deadlines.

Candidates must have a valid driver’s license.

A working knowledge of Adobe products is preferred.

KRTV Communications, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Please email a cover letter, resume and resume reel to: jobs@krtv.com

Or mail to:

KRTV Communications Attn: HR

100 W. Lyndale Avenue, Suite A

Helena, MT 59601

Please mention where you saw this job posting when applying.

