HELENA – A legal challenge to the demolition of Helena’s Central School was defeated Wednesday.

Local developer Allen Nicholson attempted to challenge the move by the school district to remove and replace the school.

The hearing began with tough questions for the room full of lawyers working on the case.

Judge Michael McMahon began the hearing by telling lawyers for Nicholson, the City of Helena, Helena Schools and a concerned parents group that enough trees had been killed for filings in this case and that he’d be ruling on the matter from the bench.

McMahon immediately drilled down to the core of the Central School issue; repeatedly asking the lawyers in the case if the city has jurisdiction over the school district.

It appeared as though each lawyer had trouble answering those questions.

With the exception of lawyers for Nicholson, who claimed the demolition of Central School is a violation of Helena’s Historic Preservation Code. Nicholson’s legal team also maintained that the city violated their own process by issuing the demolition permit.

Citing the state’s “Powers Denied” clause, Judge McMahon told the lawyers in the case that the Constitution and State Statute are clear … the city does not have the authority to tell the school district what it can and cannot do with it’s real property.

Nicholson himself took the stand during the hearing, saying that loosing Central School will diminish key values for Helena.

“Diminishes not only the cultural and education aspects of preserving our history, it also diminishes the value of other holdings,” said Nicholson.

School district officials said on the stand that renovation of Central was considered but would not be practicable, given how inflexible space in a renovated building would be.

“We’d have to build a steel frame inside a stone and mortar shell, which would further reduce the size of the interior space,” said Kalli Kind, Helena Schools Support Services Director.

“That building is seven million pounds, compared to a new building of the same size that would be 600,000 pounds…that’s 11-plus times heavier, which poses a safety issue.”

At the end of the three hour hearing, Judge McMahan ruled from the bench.

“It’s is clear…that under the Montana Constitution and the controlling statutes, Helena is pre-empted and prohibited from exercising any power that applies to or affects the public school system,” said McMahon.

“Since the court has found that the school district and the City of Helena’s motions to dismiss should be granted, the Nicholson’s preliminary injunction request is denied as moot.”

Judge McMahon also awarded attorney’s fees to the City and the School District.

Pleased school officials said the demolition of the school will move forward.

Nicholson told MTN News the ruling surprised him. He said he has yet to decide if he will appeal the case to the State Supreme Court.