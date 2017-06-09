Many people in Butte took time Thursday to reflect on the tragic event 100 years ago known as the Granite Mountain Speculator Mine Fire.

“Today is a day to stop and remember the men that gave up their lives, 168 men,” said Sara Sparks of the Granite Mountain Memorial Board.

Some visited the memorial dedicated to these men and all people who died while working in the mines of Butte, like Tom Salvagni whose grandfather was severely injured while working as a miner in the 1930s.

“Sometimes when you think about what these miners went through, it wasn’t pleasant. And as we can see, 2,500 miners lost their lives and that doesn’t even include injury like my grandfather,” Salvagni said.

Story continues below



The evening of that fateful fire there were miners from 26 different countries underground speaking multiple languages, which certainly added to the confusion of that chaotic night.

“I often try to visualize what it must have been 2,400 feet underground in total darkness,” said Manny Farren, the grandson of Manus Duggan who died in the mine fire.

Many believe the hard work and sacrifice of these men should never be forgotten.

“The hard-rock miner is gone. There’s nothing really here to grasp and hang on to other than that it’s a part of history,” Farren said.

MTN’s John Emeigh