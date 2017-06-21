HELENA – You’ve seen them and you’ve heard them, but can you identify all the birds in the sky?

Thanks to Montana Wild, children in Helena can add that feather to their cap.

About a dozen kids flocked to Spring Meadow Lake Tuesday night to learn about feathers, bird songs, migration and conservation.

The lesson turned interactive as the kids took to the trail with binoculars to see what they had just heard about.

The program is part of a partnership between Montana Wild and the Last Chance Audubon Society.

Stephen Turner, a board member at Last Chance Audubon Society, taught the kids about the different types of birds around the area.

On the mile-long birding expedition, Turner pointed out the sounds of different birds.

The Yellow Warbler, he told the group of kids and some of their parents, makes sounds akin to ‘sweet sweet I’m so sweet’

On the birding tour, the group also examined different types of bird nests.

According to Turner, there are about 20 to 25 species of birds around Spring Meadow Lake.

Tuesday’s birding expedition was limited to children from fourth to eight grade.

Last week, a similar expedition was held at Montana Wild for adults.

“Everybody has a bird story. That’s one of the things that we have common to each of us. Each one of us has a place that we’ve encountered birds and why they’re important in our lives,” Turner said.