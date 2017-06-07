HELENA – With temperatures set to soar on Thursday for western and central Montana, snowmelt is expected to cause creek and stream levels to rise quickly.

That runoff, even in normally tame waters, can be powerful and extremely cold turning a fun outdoor adventure suddenly tragic.

When streams are high like this, your best bet officials say to keep kids away and be cautious of the swift-running streams or rivers.

And any time you are near the runoff, it’s strongly recommended to use life-jackets and always keep a wary eye on the water. On Sunday one Montana woman died after she fell into an Idaho river without her life-jacket properly secured and so it came off, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

Undersheriff Jason Grimmis of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, said “The water’s murky, you can’t see where you are stepping…and it might look like it’s just as level as where your last step and you end up stepping into a real deep hole and next you know, you’re bouncing off rocks and then you’re swirling around in an eddy. Just like hunting…it’s better to pack it and not need it and not have it.”

Montana’s cold waters can quickly cause your body to turn hypothermic, even in the heat of summer.

Grimmis said if you’re planning a day on, or near the water, bring extra blankets.