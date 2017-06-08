HELENA – The last day of school was Thursday and students from all over flocked to Centennial Park for a celebration.

School let out at noon, so Youth Connections along with other community partners hosted the Last Chance Bash for high school students as a safe alternative to kick off the beginning of summer.

“It was kind of a last minute thing we only had about two months to try and put it together….last day is a high drinking day and the kids confirmed that so we wanted to put something fun on for the kids to do instead of that, the community really really came together,” said Coleen Smith, Youth Connections Executive Director.

A climbing wall, inflatable slide, bounce house, slip-n-slide and scavenger hunt were just some of the activities.

Three best friends going into their sophomore year at Capital High School said they would definitely come again next year.

“It definitely gets kids not doing what they aren’t supposed to and it provides something for them. So far my favorite is the resistance bouncy where you go out and back in, and you have to race,” said Lillian Hollibaugh, Capital High sophomore.

