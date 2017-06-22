HELENA – Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool joined pools across the globe for The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

Dozens of local children made a splash at the waterpark to participate in the event.

The purpose of the event was to build awareness about the importance of teaching children to swim and prevent drowning.

Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death in the U.S.

Story continues below



According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Montana has a higher rate of drowning deaths than the national average.

Last Chance Splash Swim Instructor Elena Skibicki said that, “Plain and simple swim lessons save lives.”

“It’s really important whatever age you are to at least know how deep is too deep and how to get to safety,” added Skibicki.

Skibicki also wanted the public to know that the pool offers lessons for all ages including private lessons for adults.