HELENA – Summer is almost here and Helena’s Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool is gearing up to open signifying the unofficial kick off of the season.

On Thursday morning, pool crew members began scrubbing away the remnants of last year. It took roughly eight people to prep and clean the pool properly, which continues through next week.

Cleaning the waterslide goes through the same process. Cleaning the pool basins, filling them up with water, getting the mechanical systems up and running and making sure the circulation and chemical systems are working properly.

Todd Wheller, recreation and aquatic program manager at Last Chance Splash said he’s confident swimmers will have a blast this year.

“We’re looking forward to a fun summer with everyone here at the pool, we are also looking for new staff members,” said Wheller.

“I love getting to know the kids and seeing them get comfortable in the water and have fun,” said Head lifeguard and Swim Instructor Shayla McGregor.

About 30 staff members will start training June 12 for the grand opening that kick offs June 19. The waterpark and pool will then officially be open for the public as well as swim lessons.

Amenities for the park include:

50 meter pool: eight lanes, 3 feet to 5 feet deep

Diving well: 10 feet deep, two diving boards and a diving area

Zero depth pool: zero to three feet

Lazy River: 4 feet deep that is attached to the zero depth pool

Catch pool: 3.5 feet deep also attached to the zero depth pool, the two slides dump into this pool

Slides: curly and speed slides (check the height requirements before using)

Splash deck: featuring water guns, rainbow sprinklers, geysers and more

For additional information on Last Chance Splash, or for summer employment opportunities click here.