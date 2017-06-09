GREAT FALLS – Cole Kleinert shared a video of the powerful winds that caused a confirmed gust of 115 mph near Sunburst on Thursday.

The National Weather Service said that a “wet microburst” occurred near Sunburst at 7:59 p.m.

STORMTracker Weather meteorologist Mike Rawlins said the video showed the leading edge of destructive winds caused by the nearby microburst.

Kleinert said, “East of Sunburst, right before 8 p.m. Blew trees down, ripped bin lids off. Craziest thing was our swather last was facing straight west, this morning it was facing east.”

Randy Fauque told MTN News in an email, “Clocked last night in the midst of the windstorm that came through Sunburst. Our farm is located southeast of Sunburst. Lots of downed trees in the yard.” After reviewing the equipment that Fauque uses and the storm damage, the NWS confirmed the recorded wind speed.

Fauque also said,”We lost our deck canopy and tree limbs from the large cottonwood trees, and it completely took out the crabapple tree and a caragana tree by the roots. Our son and daughter-in-law live a half-mile away. They faced a partial loss of the roof on their machine shed as well as many roof shingles on their home and destruction to their cattle windbreak. An oil company nearby lost a complete shed that blew away as well. Our neighbors living a quarter mile away experienced siding damage to their home as well as tree damage and loss of patio fire pit, etc.”

MTN also received reports of storm damage from Toole County and Pondera County where the strongest storms roared through at around 8 p.m.

In Conrad, the winds toppled a greenhouse set up at the IGA. There were no reports of injuries or significant damage from the area, but we’re told the greenhouse was destroyed.

Farther north, an 83 mph wind gust was recorded at the Montana Department of Transportation camera located on Interstate 15 at Sunburst. Additionally, an 81 mph wind gust was recorded at a weather station about four miles east of Pendroy (Teton County).

Two semis were blown over near Shelby (Toole County) on I-15, and a truck pulling a camper jackknifed in that area, too.

MTN also received reports of a few power outages on the Hi-Line, but no widespread outages were reported.

MTN’s Mike Rawlings