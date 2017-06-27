HELENA – The 4th of July is right around the corner and the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest would like to remind Helena residents that it is illegal to light fireworks on all state and federal lands, including Forest Service.

In a press release the Forest Service did give alternative activities for people to enjoy the forests over the holiday.

“There are all sorts of ways to enjoy the Forest: camping, hiking, mountain biking, bird watching, and fishing to name a few,” Kathy Bushnell, public affairs officer, said. “We want people to get outside, explore and have fun; we just want them to be aware of the rules and stay safe while out there.”

Fireworks are prohibited in the National Forest System lands all year not just during the holiday.

Officials warn to always be careful with fires, reminding recreationalists that if camping, never leave campfires unattended, and make sure it’s dead-out before leaving your site.

“Current conditions are typical for this time of year, with some areas being a little drier than others,” Bushnell said. “Based on the weather forecast that is calling for several hot days in a row, the finer fuels—like grasses—will dry out faster and could ignite easier from a spark of some kind. So, just be careful with their campfires, equipment and even trailer chains which could create a spark by dragging on the ground.”

Before you head for the hills, the forest service offers the following general tips and reminders for a fun and safe recreational experience:

-Fireworks and possession of them are illegal in the forest service lands. Violations could result in $330 in fines.

– Have a forest map and let people know where you plan to go.

– Check weather conditions and be prepared with food, water, clothes and gear.

– Be aware of falling trees and plan campsites accordingly.

– Obey all off-highway motorized travel laws and regulations when exploring the forest on ATVs or other OHV equipment.

– Pack out garbage and clean up your campsite when you leave.

*Forest Service offices are closed over the holiday

Purchase firewood permits here: South’s Market, Broadwater Market, Rockhand Hardware, and Capital Sports and Western; *Townsend: Town & Ranch True Value; *Elliston: Elliston Store; *Lincoln: Grizzly Hardware; Choteau: Rex’s Food Farm; Augusta: Allen’s Manix Store; Great Falls: Scheel’s Sports and North 40 Outfitters; Stanford: By-Way Service; Hobson: Nancy’s Country Market; Lewistown: Sports Center; Neihart: Neihart Inconvenience Store; Harlowton: Wheatland County Sherriff’s Department; Vaughn: Valley Country Store (Eli’s Sinclair Station); White Sulphur Springs: Meagher County Sherriff’s Department

*These locations sell forest maps, as well.

For more information click visit the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook page or website.