The Blue Meanies, Jetsons, Scooby Doo and Shaggy are taking over Missoula this weekend and if that doesn’t put a smile on your face, then you don’t remember what it was like being eight years old.

Years before DVDs and streaming video, the magic caught hold of legendary animator Ron Campbell in a dark theater.

“You mean I can do drawings that can come alive like that and can chase each other and yell and scream and hit each other with hammers and things? Drawings? It was like an epiphany. A childish epiphany,” Campbell said. “Well, only a foolish child can imagine working in a career where there was no opportunities.”

Yet persistence paid off. Campbell, who opens a special three-day showing at the LA Design Gallery in Missoula Friday, started animating commercials, filling many roles leading to his position as director on the widely popular “Beatles” cartoon at the height of Beatlemania.

Story continues below



The pressure wasn’t making the “Fab Four” look good, but just delivering on time.

“If a TV station is going to put on some films on a Saturday morning for the children and it’s not there for them to put on then you’re name is ‘mud’. Believe me,” Campbell said.

“Out of every hundred TV sets that are actually turned on at that moment, 67 of them are watching the Beatles cartoon TV show. And they only wanted to make 12-episodes — 12 half-hour episodes,” Campbell continued. “Today if they had a rating even half, even a quarter of that they would want to do 250 episodes.”

He would animate 12-minutes on “Yellow Submarine”, a job that took eight months to finish. He credits director Heinz Edelmann for the look but says the style predated the Beatles.

“And it really began in advertising New York in the 50s. Simple line drawing with a flat color on it. And the colors always working in contrast with each other and the beautiful patterns,” Campbell said. “When the Beatles came in, psychedelic art was already popular, especially among those who were smoking funny cigarettes,” he added.

“And I try to get that look in my paintings actually. The vivid, brilliant, bright color. You almost need sunglasses to look at them you know,” Campbell explained.

Campbell humbly notes he was just part of a team working on our favorite cartoons in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. But his art in the twilight of a creative career is a welcome walk back to the days when Saturday was all about a bowl of sugar cereal and flickering screens.

“They’re a reminder of those ‘salad days’ where you sat in front of the TV all alone on a Saturday morning and watch these cartoons. And it’s the same for me. It’s a reminder of the work that I did in my youth,” Campbell told MTN News.

“Because I don’t fancy the idea of sitting in front of a computer making things animate. To me, the treasure was, “I can do a drawing that can move’, you know,” he continued.

Campbell admires today’s animation. But now it’s about connecting with fellow artists and fans, such as Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament and others dropping by to see the magic.

“Instead of the audience being just sheets on a paper showing us ratings, I actually meet the people who were sitting in front of the TV set watching the cartoon. And that’s wonderful. I love that,” Campbell concluded.

His display opens Friday and runs through Sunday at LA Design at 337 East Broadway, a great way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band .

MTN’s Dennis Bragg