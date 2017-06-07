HELENA – After 15 months of work, the new Lewis and Clark Brewing Company expansion is up and running.

The $9 million facility uses state of the art technology to produce over six times the amount beer than they did before, while creating several new jobs in the process.

“It’s great to hire more people as we expand with 6 new hires in the past several months and more planned as we grow, our primary goal right now is to be the best selling craft beer in our home state of Montana. We feel there is still lots of opportunity to grow right here at home now that we have the capacity to give each market everything they want,” said Lewis and Clark Owner Max Pigman.

The expansion is also environmentally friendly using recycled water and photo-degradable plastic there are even plans for solar panels to be installed on the roof.

Pigman said when he started the business 15 years ago he never dreamed it would become what it is today.

He added that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support and desire for their craft beers over the years.

“For several years we’ve had a hard time keeping up with supply with our existing breweries. So this whole brewery as a separate entity, separate place to make beer allows us to focus on our core products here. Definitely give Montana everything it needs,” Pigman said.

With the new machine line, Pigman said they are also looking at expanding into other markets, even international markets like Japan and Africa.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility will be this Friday with Governor Steve Bullock.

The grand opening and block party for the public is next Friday, June 16 with a block party featuring food vendors and six different bands.