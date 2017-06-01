HELENA – The woman who was involved in a hit and run crash on Tuesday on Highway 200 has died.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg identified her as Randon Billmam, 56, of Glasgow.

Billman was airlifted to Benefis Health System hospital in Great Falls after a pickup truck allegedly driven by Devon Scott Richie crashed into her car on Highway 200 west of Bowman’s Corner.

Richie was apprehended several hours later, and was charged on Wednesday with failing to render aid to the other driver, fleeing the scene, and failing to report the crash.