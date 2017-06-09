HELENA – Lewis and Clark Brewing Company’s $9 million expansion officially opened on Friday.

The celebration started off with Governor Steve Bullock cutting the ribbon to the new brewery is named “Clark”.

The existing brewery, affectionately now known as “Lewis”, will continue to operate and produce new “Limited Release” beers under a new series called “The Expedition Series”.

Max Pigman, the brewery’s owner, said the new tanks will increase production by six times and require six new employees to help with the expansion.

Pigman talked about the facility’s increased production capacity and the ability to expand…potentially overseas.

The expansion is paid for by a combination of funding, including a state loan from the Montana Board of Investments.

Pigman said the most gratifying part is the overwhelming support from the Helena community and Montana as a whole.

“A lot of local people in Helena support us and that’s huge and we love supporting them we do a lot of work with the community, nonprofits and things, now we can provide Montana with all the beer they want, we’ve been able to give a little bit of this here and there,” said Pigman

“I am excited to celebrate the expansion of the brewery and the contribution of Montana’s craft brewing industry to our states continued economic growth and diversification,” said Bullock.

The grand opening and brewery block party will be next weekend on Friday and Saturday. From noon to 5 p.m. there will be a tour of the new brewery followed by live music and food trucks from 6 to 11 p.m.