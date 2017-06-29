HELENA – On Monday Aug. 21 the first total solar eclipse in 99 years will be visible in all of the continental United States.

Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes this one so special — at least for Americans — is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.

The path of totality on Aug. 21 — where day briefly becomes night — will pass over Oregon, continuing through the heartland all the way to Charleston, South Carolina. Those on the outskirts — all the way into Canada, Central America and even the upper part of South America — will be treated to a partial eclipse.

The last time a total solar eclipse swept the whole width of the U.S. was in 1918.

Eclipse glasses and guidebooks are slated to be handed out at over 2000 participating libraries in the U.S.

The Lewis and Clark Library in Helena has everything in stock and ready to go, eclipse guide books are available to enrich the experience of the celestial event.

“We expect to see a partial eclipse in most of Montana but we see this as an opportunity for libraries to engage their communities and people of all ages in science related events and should be some fun learning events throughout the library and into the community”, said Cara Orban, State Wide Projects Librarian.

The glasses and guidebooks were purchased with federal grant money the state library received.

Anyone who wants to watch the eclipse should contact your local library to pick up glasses and for specific times.