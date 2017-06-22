HELENA – Groups dedicated to keeping Helena area kids active and engaged in sports got a little extra help Thursday.

Thanks to another successful “Light The Night” 5-K run this past May, four Helena organizations dedicated to kids sports were handed checks.

The fourth annual nighttime run drew more than 200 participants and raised $2,300.

Race organizer David Iken turned over the proceeds from the run Thursday during a brief ceremony at Rivals Athletics

Story continues below



Iken said the funds will go toward making sure all Helena kids have a chance to take part in sports.

“I think it just has some great benefits as are as some disciplines, learning how to practice, and do well at something,” said Iken.

“To obviously be outdoors and just be active I think is really important. And then the team participation to be able to work with other people, learn from coaches, and things like that I think are just very beneficial for all kids.”

Check recipients were Helena Lions Swim Team, Helena Gymnastics Boosters, Helena Home-School Warriors and Helena YMCA.