(HELENA) A lost hiker was rescued northwest of Helena Sunday night, after he signaled a rescue helicopter using a lighter.

Lewis and Clark Sheriff Leo Dutton says the 42-year-old man was hiking with a woman in the Upper Lyons Creek area. The two separated in the afternoon, and planned to meet back at their car several hours later.

The man didn’t return on time. After several more hours, the woman spotted a bear in the area, became concerned and called authorities.

Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue was called in. Dutton also asked Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry for help from Two Bear Air Rescue, out of Whitefish.

When the Two Bear Air helicopter arrived, the man heard it overhead and started flicking his lighter to get the crew’s attention. The rescuers spotted the light using an infrared sensor, just a few minutes after they got to the Lyons Creek area.

The helicopter lifted the man back to the Sieben area, where deputies brought him to his vehicle.

The man was found several miles away from where he was going. Dutton says he had been planning to stay overnight in an abandoned vehicle he found, until he heard the helicopter.

Authorities reported the man was cold and wet after crossing a creek, but otherwise in good condition. Dutton says he was dressed properly for the conditions, though he didn’t have any food. He praised the man for doing the right thing in that situation – carrying something that could be used to signal.