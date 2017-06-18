GREAT FALLS (MTN)-Madison Murray of Corvallis was crowned Miss Montana 2017 on Saturday in Glendive.

She was crowned by Lauren Scofield, the reigning Miss Montana.

Murray’s platform is volunteerism – turning your passion into action. She has traveled to Nicaragua three times to help impoverished neighborhoods. Maddie sang “The Prayer” for her talent, and won the outstanding Interview and was a preliminary winner in both swimsuit and evening gown.

She won a $5,000 scholarship and will advance to Atlantic City, New Jersey, to compete in the Miss America Pageant in September.

First Runner up with $2500 scholarship from Mid-Rivers Abigail Helland, 21, of Glasgow.

Second Runner up with a $2000 scholarship Kate Shea, 22, of Helena. Third Runner-up with a $1500 scholarship from Stockman Bank was Hannah Pepprock, 20, of Havre. Fourth Runner up with a $1250 scholarship from Sheridan Electric Cooperative was Justiss Firemoon, 22, of Poplar.

Alyssa Kessel Alyssa Kessel of Glendive (left) was voted Montana’s Choice and received a $1000 scholarship.

Chosen most photogenic by Bohle Images, the official photographer for the week, was Jessica Criss of Bozeman, and for the Teens, they chose Halle Fatzinger of Bloomfield/Richey.

Jessica Criss of Havre was chosen by her peers as Miss Congeniality, for the second year sponsored by Guns N’ Things. Receiving the Spirit and Leader Award voted by the production crew, a $250 scholarship sponsored by Holden Electric was Abigail Helland.

Miss America’s State Award for Community Service, a $1000 scholarship went to Abigail Helland of Glasgow and the $1000 Miss America State Award for Academic Achievement went to Hannah Pepprock of Havre.

On Friday night, Alexi Baisch of Glendive, 17, was crowned Miss Montana’s Outstanding Teen and will compete July 25-29 in Orlando at the national competition.

Rosie Ramirez of Helena, 15, was first runner up winning $750 from Cross Petroleum; Sloan Orrell of Belgrade was 2nd runner up receiving $500 scholarship from American Bank Center. 3rd runner up was Halle Fatzinger of Bloomfield, getting a $300 scholarship from American Ford.