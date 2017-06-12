Great Falls teenager Tristan Williams was recently surprised by Make-A-Wish Montana and granted his dream trip to Alaska with his grandfather and two brothers.

On Saturday, the 17-year-old was getting outfitted for his trip.

North 40 presented him with a $500 gift card to help prepare for his dream come true: getting to go to Alaska.

“I actually want to go live up there,” said Tristan. “I want to take my mom to Alaska and just like live off the land.”

Thanks to Make-A-Wish Montana, he’ll get to visit for 7 days.

While there, Tristan will go fishing, visit with wildlife and even do some dog sledding.

“It was such a surprise to me,” said Tristan. “It’s gonna be fun. I cant wait.”

But just days ago, Tristan was in the hospital for treatment. Tristan is deaf in his right ear, suffers from severe constipation, migraines, dysplasia, and stenosis of the throat. He was recently diagnosed with Eosinophilic esophagitis, or EOE, a chronic inflammatory disease affecting the esophagus.

“The doctor told me it slowly strangles you to death,” he said.

“And then now the new thing,” he continued, “is that I can’t digest anything. So the whole swallowing thing. It has just left with me ice cream. That’s my meal like 24-7 is ice cream.”

Tristan is constantly supported by his family. On the trip, he’ll take his two brothers.

“They’re with me almost all the time,” said Tristan.

And, his grandfather.

“That’s also [my grandfather’s] dream to go to Alaska and go fishing, so i just want to get like two wishes in once.”

He would have taken his mom, too, but she gets sick on planes, so instead, the Vardi Company donated a necklace for Tristan to give to her.

“She was crying, and it made me teary eyed,” said Tristan about giving her the necklace. “And then I gave it to her and put it around her neck and everything.”

She’s no stranger to adversity, after beating ovarian and uterine cancer.

“Five years ago, I shouldn’t be here,” said Tristan’s mom Melodee Williams. “And so everyday like I push my kids because they need to be positive. You shouldn’t look at the negative things in life, you should always look at the positive and keep going.”

It’s a message that Tristan follows every day.

“Like live life the most that you can,” Tristan said.

And that’s exactly what he plans to do during his Alaskan adventure.

While he’s there, he’ll take his medicine, drink plenty of fluids, and eat plenty of ice cream.

Tristan leaves for Alaska on Tuesday, and returns on the 19.

