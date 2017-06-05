A 77-year-old man was killed early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anaconda.

Capt. Gary Becker of the Montana Highway Patrol reported that at about 2:25 a.m., a pedestrian was hit while crossing at the intersection of E. Park Avenue Main Street.

The man who hit him was driving a 1997 Chevy Blazer.

The driver was traveling east on E. Park Avenue and had the green light before hitting the pedestrian, according to the report.

The victim was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A report was filed at 4:29 a.m. on the MHP website.

The names of the driver and the victim have not been released and the crash remains under investigation as of Monday morning.

MTN’s John Emeigh